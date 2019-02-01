Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EFFORT: Is this a miracle? Or is it just dedicated, selfless, skilled work at play to save lives?
EFFORT: Is this a miracle? Or is it just dedicated, selfless, skilled work at play to save lives? SOCCORSO ALPINO HANDOUT
Opinion

Why does god get the credit?

Scott Sawyer
by
1st Feb 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

A CHRISTIAN shared a joke about atheist logic, basically saying that atheists attribute architecture, art and other creations to the brilliant handiwork of the artist, but fail to acknowledge god as the creator of Earth.

It struck me as a remarkably stupid, ignorant view which flew in the face of evolution and science.

It also reminded me of one of the things I despise most about religion. The 'miracle'.

Nothing baffles me more than the immediate thanks given to god after a loved one survives a delicate surgery or hopeless situation.

The religious willingly ignore the tireless efforts of doctors, surgeons or rescue workers who studied science or trained for years, sometimes decades, to become skilled enough to save the life of their loved one.

The fact they survived was all down to god and simply had to be a miracle.

It wasn't down to the men and women risking life and limb or performing life-saving procedures without flinching, right?

I reckon it's time to give credit where it's due.

More Stories

community editors picks miracles opinion religion soapbox
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    premium_icon Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    Crime Police arrest man allegedly armed with firearm after car chase into northern NSW

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class

    FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

    premium_icon FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

    Athletics SHOCKED Tait earns her way into national athletics championships.

    What's on in the Clarence Valley this week?

    premium_icon What's on in the Clarence Valley this week?

    Whats On Here are six fun events to go to this week