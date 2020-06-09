Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.
People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.
Health

Why fatty foods put you at risk of fast-killing cancer

by Jackie Sinnerton
9th Jun 2020 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE who eat foods full of fat over a prolonged period are at risk of a fast-killing cancer that is growing in prevalence.

New QIMR Berghofer research indicates that the high-fat diet could induce early Barrett's oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.

Barrett's oesophagus occurs when cells that line the oesophagus change as it heals from chronic reflux.

Obesity and excessive tummy fat are known to increase risk of Barrett's oesophagus, which in turn increases the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma, a highly fatal type of cancer that affects the digestive tract just above the stomach.

People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.
People who eat fatty foods are at risk of developing early Barrett’s oesophagus, a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer.

Lead researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer's Precision & Systems Biomedicine Laboratory, Associate Professor Michelle Hill, said her team found most mice fed a chronic high-fat diet developed changes in the cellular fat molecules of their oesophagus tissues that then began to develop into Barrett's oesophagus.

"This research is important because patients with Barrett's oesophagus are 10 times more likely to develop oesophageal adenocarcinoma, which is one of the most rapidly increasing cancers in Western populations," Associate Professor Hill said.

"If we can understand how cellular fat changes causes this precancerous condition, we have a better chance of finding ways to prevent adenocarcinoma, which claims the lives of most patients within a year of diagnosis."

Originally published as Why fatty foods put you at risk of fast-killing cancer

More Stories

cancer fats fatty foods health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wolf Pack becomes a howling success

        premium_icon Wolf Pack becomes a howling success

        News A group that allows men to help each other by sharing their experiences has attracted more than 1400 members in less than two months.

        Local cane mills ready to fire up

        premium_icon Local cane mills ready to fire up

        Rural Positive outlook for this cane season which starts this week

        NUMBERS: Clarence coronavirus going, going...

        premium_icon NUMBERS: Clarence coronavirus going, going...

        Health Just a couple of cases left in the region as health authorities urge people to keep...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones