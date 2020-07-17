Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Corrective Services NSW staff at Grafton Correctional Centre take part in a flag-lowering ceremony for the last time on Friday, July 17, 2020 before the historic site officially closes on August 5.
Corrective Services NSW staff at Grafton Correctional Centre take part in a flag-lowering ceremony for the last time on Friday, July 17, 2020 before the historic site officially closes on August 5.
News

Why former staff were 'snubbed' from jail closure

Bill North
by
24th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORRECTIVE Services NSW has defended its stance to restrict the number of people invited to attend the last official flag lowering ceremony to mark the closure of Grafton Correctional Centre on July 17.

Former Grafton Correctional Centre governor John Heffernan. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner
Former Grafton Correctional Centre governor John Heffernan. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Former Grafton jail governor Bill Heffernan published a scathing open letter expressing disappointment that former employees and serving staff members' families were 'shunned' from attending proceedings.

"Only a few years ago when it was announced the centre was to be downsized a picket line was established at the front of the gaol to demonstrate just how important it was to the local community," Mr Heffernan wrote.

"Now those who fought to retain the centre were not even given the opportunity to observe the final curtain come down on the centre's operation.

"I believe concerns over the COVID-19 virus were offered as the reason the ceremony was to be for staff only. With respect, I do not accept that - an audience could have stood over the road and watched ensuring a safe distance."  

Photos
View Gallery

  In a response to the letter published in The Daily Examiner, communications director Michael Duffy insisted the Corrective Service NSW's hand was forced by government guidelines.

"Corrective Services NSW regrets not being able to invite more people to the closing ceremony for Grafton prison," Mr Duffy said.

"The Minister for Health permitted the event on condition it was restricted to a limited number of current staff.

"Corrective Services NSW will continue to follow government directions during the COVID-19 pandemic."

More Stories

bill heffernan corrective services nsw covid-19 restrictions grafton correctional centre grafton jail letter to the editor old grafton jail open letter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Daily Examiner's digital edition is here

        premium_icon The Daily Examiner's digital edition is here

        News The brand new, user-friendly 16-page digital edition has arrived on our homepage, giving back to our readers the newspaper flick-through experience.

        FIRST LOOK: $6.5M PCYC centre nears completion

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: $6.5M PCYC centre nears completion

        News After construction started in October last year, the opening of the...

        REVEALED: Cheapest rentals and highest returns in Clarence

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest rentals and highest returns in Clarence

        Property Find out which Clarence Valley suburb has the lowest house prices

        Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

        premium_icon Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

        News Harsh new coronavirus restrictions for hospitality venues in NSW