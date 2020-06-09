Grafton sisters have a million reasons to smile

TWO Grafton sisters have had their week turned upside down in the best way possible after learning they had won the division one Monday Lotto draw.

The Clarence Valley residents held the only division one winning entry nationally in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3980, drawn on Monday (June 8), and take home the division one prize of $1,000,000.

The following morning an official from the Lott reached out to the registered winner.

"This is incredible! I shared this entry with my sister!," she said.

"She's going to be over the moon. I'll go over and see her now to break the news. She'll knock me over with excitement! I cannot wait."

When asked how she planned to enjoy her half of the division one win, the retiree explained she'd be making big plans. "Well I'll certainly be travelling around the country plenty more," she said.

"It will be fantastic to just not have to worry about money. And I know my sister will enjoy it very much! I'm sure she will want to do a bit of travel because she loves to travel as well."

The private syndicate, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their 18-game marked entry at Grafton Shoppingworld News.

Owner Rose Driver said it was fabulous news for the outlet and region.

"I'm just so happy we were about to bring this incredible amount of joy to these people," she said.

"It's wonderful to know it's gone to locals, I am so happy to hear that. It's a lovely thing!

"We sold a division one winning Set for Life entry not long ago so it's great to add another one to the list. Congratulations to them!"

The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3980 were 20, 44, 39, 4, 8 and 18 while the supplementary numbers were 23 and 33.

Across Australia, there was one division one winning entry in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 3980 from New South Wales.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 159 so far this calendar year, including 42 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

In 2019, there were 108 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $106 million.