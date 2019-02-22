Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

CONTROVERSIAL VOTE: Page MP Kevin Hogan has been accused of flip-flopping over the issue of milk pricing this week.

Despite calling for more support for dairy farmers earlier in the week, he voted against a parliamentary motion for a milk floor price, a move Labor candidate Patrick Deegan has labelled "disappointing".

His Labor opponent accused him of "turning his back on dairy farmers", while Mr Hogan has suggested an inquiry by the ACCC may not be enough, and said Labor should join him in supporting a Royal Commission instead.

"Kevin Hogan has chosen to back the supermarkets ahead of local dairy farmers," Mr Deegan said.

"He says one thing when he's in the electorate and does another when he's in Canberra."

However Hogan said Labor's motion for an ACCC investigation would "do little" to help dairy farmers, which is why he voted against the motion.

"I do not believe the ACCC is best tasked for this job," he said.

"They have investigated this issue in the past and have been too focused on the consumer.

"I believe a better solution would be my call for a Royal Commission into the abuse of market power by the major supermarkets."

Hogan launched a campaign calling for a Royal Commission into the dairy industry in November last year, and said while he voted against today's motion, he will continue to lobby the Labor party to support a Royal Commission instead.

"A Royal Commission would have more power to investigate the issue and its findings would be more binding on the industry," he said.

"It would also be focused on farmers, processors and consumers, not just consumers like the ACCC does."