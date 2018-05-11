Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Why is it suddenly okay to disregard Mother's Day?

11th May 2018 5:00 AM

SO HERE'S my two cents.  

And before all the naysayers get started, I know it all depends on when fields and venues and all that are available but I think consideration for this should also be given.  

Why is it suddenly okay to disregard Mother's Day?  

Musicals, sports trials, even footy carnivals on not just this weekend but actually on Mother's Day! I mean it's rude and ridiculous!   

Us mums give up so much of our time for our kids any their extracurricular activity, and now we are just expected to give up our special day?  

I think it's so wrong and pathetic of schools and sporting clubs to do this.  

Family values and family times are getting fewer by the day.   

No respect at all. Utterly rude.  

S HELMSTEDT, Toowoomba

letter to the editor mother's day
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'TERRIFYING': Witness tells of dramatic police confrontation

    premium_icon 'TERRIFYING': Witness tells of dramatic police confrontation

    Crime AN EYEWITNESS has said an incident where a woman allegedly chased another woman in the street armed with a knife today was "terrifying".

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Police draw weapon on woman allegedly armed with knife

    Crime Woman charged with multiple offences after alleged fight

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Residents in driving seat of highway town

    Council News Ulmarra gets ready to grow - free of the highway

    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    LOOK: Champion address set to sail

    Property Former Olympic sailor lists beloved home for $1.4m

    Local Partners