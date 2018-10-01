Why it's important for blokes to help blokes

JOINT EFFORT: Organisations got together to support the Yeah the Boys event at the Grafton speedway on Saturday, in support of men's mental health.

JOINT EFFORT: Organisations got together to support the Yeah the Boys event at the Grafton speedway on Saturday, in support of men's mental health. Ebony Stansfield

THE motto 'Blokes helping blokes' is what Blokes Advice is all about and they were on hand at the Yeah the Boys event which celebrated mateship and raised funds for men's mental health on Saturday.

Theresa Kelly, the organiser of the Yeah the Boys event, reached out to Blokes Advice and told them what she wanted to do and they got on board to help.

Mrs Kelly created the event to give blokes the opportunity to connect with the friendly faces who belong to the services that they may need one day.

Also to celebrate the mateship which men share and to show them people out there care.

Organisations such as My Healthy Clarence, NSW Government's Safe Work, Parents Beyond Breakup, Rotary, the band Living Proof and more all were there to support Yeah the Boys.

The father of the founder of the Facebook group 'Blokes Advice' Dave Paulke said Theresa's story was beautiful.

"Her story was so beautiful and so true. Mates need mates, blokes need blokes,” he said.

"And Theresa recognised that.”

He said they came to the event to speak to families, communities and mates.

"They can come into a place like this and recognise there is so much help out there,” he said.

He said they are trying to see some change and that change is recognising and being aware that men suffer inside that tough exterior.

"Outside that tough exterior of a man is a genuine human being who wants to provide, protect and plan,” he said.

"Basically what a bloke is.”

They've already done two tours with the aim to bring people off the street and off the computer and take their message to the 'real world'.