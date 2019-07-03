Why it's never too early to teach empathy

Caleb Lavery (2) and Lachlan Veenstra (2) deliver emergency foster care packages to Abcare out of home care manager Liz Kavanagh.

HUMAN beings are born with kindness and generosity in their hearts. Sadly, these traits are not always carried through to adulthood.

A child's experiences, good or bad, influence the wiring of their brain. Early stimulation sets the stage for how they will interact with others throughout life.

That's why reinforcing empathy at the earliest age possible makes perfect sense to early childhood educator Leanne Martin from Midcoast Family Day Care Grafton.

"It's never too early to build an understanding of empathy and inclusion for others,” Ms Martin said.

Part of her daycare program is to teach children to be caring for others rather than self-entitled.

To help develop a sense of empathy, the Midcoast Family Day Care children and their parents have donated seven emergency foster care packages to Abcare.

"The early years are the perfect time to begin teaching children to care for others who may be less fortunate than themselves,” she said.

Abcare does emergency placements for children upon requests from Family and Community Services, which involves finding available carers at short notice. The packs are aimed to help settle the children into what is often an unfamiliar environment.

"When we bring a child into a carer's house, the kids don't always have a lot of belongings that come with them,” Abcare out of home care manager Liz Kavanagh said.

"It's traumatic. They're displaced. In a lot of the emergency placements, there may not be kinship, the child may not know their carers, and you're trying to do what you can to settle them.”

In the lead up to NAIDOC Week, Ms Kavanagh said it meant a lot to know there were sections of the community advocating for empathy and inclusion.

"Leanne has been a carer previously, and knows what happens when kids come into emergency care,” she said.

"It's always good to have another organisation have an understanding and willingness to help with donations to assist kids in care.”

A child's brain is born with 100,000 billion neurons. Each neuron contains synapses, which are connections between brain cells.

A normal brain eliminates connections that are seldom or never used. Connections that are used become permanent.

Loving interactions with caring adults strongly stimulate a child's brain, causing synapses to grow and existing connections to get stronger.

The delivery of these care packages have the potential to have a life-changing impact for children at a critical stage of their development.

