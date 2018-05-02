Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kate Langbroek won’t let her son have a smartphone. Picture: Channel 10
Kate Langbroek won’t let her son have a smartphone. Picture: Channel 10
Parenting

Why Kate refuses to give her son a smartphone

2nd May 2018 11:00 AM

KATE Langbroek was less than impressed when Dave Hughes gave her son a smartphone against her wishes.

Langbroek was confronted by her 14-year-old son on Hughesy, We Have A Problem last night and he wanted to know why he wasn't allowed to have a smartphone even though all his friends have one.

"My husband and I had a conversation and went, 'This is the worst age at which to give a teenage boy a phone with photos on it,'" Langbroek said. "I'm not putting pornography in his pocket."

 

Kate Langbroek’s son, Lewis. Picture: Channel 10
Kate Langbroek’s son, Lewis. Picture: Channel 10

 

Lewis was given a flip phone for his 14th birthday but he told the panellists on the Channel 10 show that he wanted a smartphone phone "to fit in".

Hughesy, who has worked alongside Langbroek for more than a decade, took it upon himself to fix the matter once and for all and gave the teenager an iPhone on the TV show.

But Langbroek wasn't happy about it.

"You know what I find generally interesting is that everyone's got a fear now," she said.

"When we discuss with all our other friends that our children don't have phones, everyone's like, 'They're going to get left out at school,' as though that's suddenly the worst thing in the world ... being different to everybody else.

"I'm just like, 'Well, I can't give my children something just because it's going to make you feel better about not being a proper parent to your children.' Hate me, but that's just what we should all be doing. Our children should not have telephones."

 

Hughesy gave Lewis his old iPhone to keep. Picture: Channel 10
Hughesy gave Lewis his old iPhone to keep. Picture: Channel 10

 

Speaking directly to Hughesy who had just gifted Lewis with a smartphone, Langbroek then said, "Go on, f**k it up for us, mate!"

Hughesy replied, "What sort of language are you using in front of this young man?"

To which Lewis hilariously said, "If we had a swear jar I'd have a phone already."

Some viewers took to social media to agree with Langbroek's anti-smartphone stance.

 

entertainment kate langbroek lifestyle parenting smartphones technology

Top Stories

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    News Tree planted to mark historic occasion found broken in Clarence Valley park

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    News “She told me that boys were calling her a slut, she was 12."

    One man's angry is another woman's here we go again

    premium_icon One man's angry is another woman's here we go again

    Opinion Don't call women angry unless you're willing to find out why

    A new lease on life for long-time locals

    premium_icon A new lease on life for long-time locals

    Council News AFTER more than 60 years, Cromack Transport could have a new home

    Local Partners