Why Kavanagh is hoping for a Shocking Oaks run

Top trainer Mark Kavanagh won the Melbourne Cup a decade ago with Shocking, now he hopes Vegas Jewel can follow in his star sire's hoofprints.

Ten years ago, Mark Kavanagh was thrust on to racing's centre stage when Shocking won the Melbourne Cup and he's hoping that one of his progeny Vegas Jewel can land him the $1 million VRC Oaks (2500m) tomorrow.

Kavanagh will have to defeat his great mate and the trainer who he shares his box with at Flemington, who can now also boast he's a Melbourne Cup winning trainer Danny O'Brien who trains the favourite Miami Bound.

Last Saturday in the Wakeful Stakes, Miami Bound held off a determined challenge from Vegas Jewel.

"It would be nice to win with a daughter of Shocking ten years after he won the Cup. She's also raced by Laurence Eales who owned him as well. It would be a great thrill," Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh pointed out that until Tuesday, Shocking was the last Australian bred to have won the Melbourne Cup.

Can Vegas Jewel win The Oaks for trainer Mark Kavanagh? Picture: Michael Klein

Kavanagh has been amazed by the filly's toughness and said she's been the one to get her to the post.

Kavanagh wasn't expecting Vegas Jewel to be in action in the VRC Oaks as he expected she would have been in the spelling paddock.

Even after last Saturday Kavanagh half expected that could have been her last run for the preparation.

"She went into the race weighing 432kg and on Sunday she was 426kg but by Monday she was back to 432kg."

"This filly has got there by herself. All along the way she's shown she can stay. She's got here under her own steam. I thought she'd be in the paddock by now."

Kavanagh pointed out that Shocking didn't win his first race until as a late three-year-old.

Last Saturday, Vegas Jewel had only her fourth start in a preparation where she had her first start in an Echuca Maiden in September.

Vegas Jewel is also related to Winx as her grandam Vegas Magic is a half sister to Vegas Showgirl the dam of Winx. Winx is by Street Cry who is the sire of Shocking.