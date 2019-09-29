Why Kyle Sandilands is too scared to return to Australia

Kyle Sandilands remains holed up in his Los Angeles mansion and will not immediately return to Sydney over concerns for the shock jock's safety.

The besieged KIIS FM breakfast host, who came under fire for controversial comments about the Virgin Mary, was due back in the studio tomorrow but will instead broadcast from his US home.

The move comes after it was revealed this week Sandilands had received death threats over his comments on September 18 in which he labelled the religious icon, who is adored in both Christian and Islamic faiths, a "liar" and said she was impregnated "behind a camel shed".

He also suggested those who believed the words of the Bible were "dumb as dogshit".

Kyle Sandilands, pictured with KIIS co-host Jackie Henderson, remains holed up in his Los Angeles mansion/

"There are absolutely concerns for Kyle's safety," a source close to Sandilands said.

"It has definitely factored into why he's staying in LA."

Police approached Sandilands after the death threat claims were made, but he didn't proceed with any official complaint.

"Police have made enquiries about alleged claims made against an individual," a spokesman said. "The individual has declined to make a formal statement. No action will be taken at this time."

Sandilands left Sydney with girlfriend Imogen Anthony last week as he and co-host Jackie "O" Henderson took a scheduled broadcast break during a non-ratings week.

While network bosses didn't force Sandilands to remain overseas, it is understood they didn't encourage him to return quickly either.

"It was a mutual decision," the source said.

Sandilands and partner Imogen Anthony left for Los Angeles last week. Picture: Toby Zerna

The news Sandilands will stay in the US will disappoint protesters who are planning to descend on KIIS FM's Macquarie Park studios tomorrow morning demanding action against the outspoken star.

Despite Sandilands apologising a number of times since the video first surfaced, a joint statement from Christian and Muslim leaders yesterday said it wasn't enough.

"Though looked upon as a positive sign, the religious leaders felt that the offered apology falls short of what is acceptable," it read.

"It certainly lacks the vigour of the initial comments."

Protesters outside the KIIS FM studio at North Ryde. Protesters are holding a peaceful stand outside the studios while Kyle and Jackie Henderson are on holidays. picture John Grainger

A spokesman for KIIS FM owner ARN said Sandilands would address the controversy in detail on air tomorrow.

"Kyle's looking forward to the opportunity to address in full the comments that he made, which he deeply regrets and has apologised for," the spokesman said.

"As was advanced planned, Kyle is currently at his LA home where he went on his ratings-break holiday.

"The intention was for him to broadcast from LA for a short period following the ratings-break, so tomorrow he'll be doing the show from our studio there."

Police are aware of tomorrow's planned protest and a spokesman said they would have resources ready to respond if any trouble develops.