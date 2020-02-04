Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"You must realise the community does not accept this conduct and the sentence has to protect the community from you." GoodLifeStudio
Crime

Why man used baseball bat to break cousin’s leg and skull

by Grace Mason
4th Feb 2020 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR North man has been jailed after he armed himself with a baseball bat and broke his cousin's leg and skull after he called him a "bludger".

Ellwood Jacob Teddy, 28, and his cousin got into an argument when the pair were drinking with others at Kowanyama on May 25 last year.

The Cairns District Court heard his cousin accused him of "being a bludger" off another family member before the fight turned physical outside on the Cape York community's main street.

Defence barrister Josh Trevino said Mr Teddy's cousin kept provoking him, following him as he walked away and even picking up a stick.

But Mr Teddy, a father-of-two, then returned with the bat, hitting him in the leg and causing him to fall to the ground before hitting him on the head.

The court heard the victim suffered a complex break to his leg, plus breaks to his skull and nose.

Teddy pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm on Monday.

"He was in a situation where he had been provoked to a certain extent," Mr Trevino said.

"While it doesn't amount to a defence to the charge due to his gross over-reaction, I would ask it be taken into account."

Judge Dean Morzone said Teddy had a nine-page criminal history dating back a decade, littered with assault, property, drug and alcohol offences, along with breaches of bail, probation and domestic violence orders.

"It's when you drink that you have a particular problem with being angry," Judge Morzone said.

"You must realise the community does not accept this conduct and the sentence has to protect the community from you."

Teddy, who has been in custody since the incident, was jailed for three years with a parole release date of May 25.

More Stories

Show More
assault baseball bat bashed crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STABBING: 'Yeah, I stabbed him. I wanted him dead'

        premium_icon STABBING: 'Yeah, I stabbed him. I wanted him dead'

        News A 54-year-old Yamba woman who allegedly stabbed her partner of 20 years to ‘scare him out of her life’ has been refused bail.

        GALLERY: St Joseph's kindy kids' first day at big school

        premium_icon GALLERY: St Joseph's kindy kids' first day at big school

        Education New students were met with high fives and fist bumps from peers on their first...

        • 4th Feb 2020 11:09 AM
        Red alert over popular freshwater swimming pools

        premium_icon Red alert over popular freshwater swimming pools

        Environment After being closed in January, a red alert has been issued for the swimming holes...

        Brewery runs afoul of Clarence Valley Council

        premium_icon Brewery runs afoul of Clarence Valley Council

        News Clarence Valley Council issues request to popular Lower Clarence establishment to...