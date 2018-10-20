Meghan feels more ‘free’ married to Harry

Meghan has revealed the surprising reason why she feels more “free” married to Prince Harry

WHEN Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry in May she married into one of the most scrutinised families in the world.

But in a surprise admission the Duchess of Sussex has admitted to feeling more relaxed than ever before as her marriage meant she had to shut down her social media accounts.

Meeting with mental health community group OneWave at Bondi Beach on Friday, Meghan told local Jessina Oakes of the freedom she felt being off social media.

Meghan revealed she likes being off social media, a rule she had to comply with before marrying Harry in May

"She said a really beautiful quote. She said, 'flattery and criticism run through the same filter'. She said it was very freeing that she no longer has social media," Ms Oakes told the Daily Mail.

Ms Oakes also told news.com.au that Meghan believed social media had put unprecedented pressure on young people.

"She talked a lot about growing up in terms of this generation and the pressures of social media because there is so much criticism we experience," she said.

Meghan made the admission while meeting with Bondi Beach locals on Friday

Prior to going public with her relationship with Harry in late 2016 Meghan was a prolific social media user.

The Suits star boasted millions of followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where she shared everything from sultry selfies to her political views.

Meghan also ran lifestyle blog The Tig, writing countless articles on topics such as fashion, beauty, mental health and feminism.

An anti-Brexit post Meghan shared on her Instagram before it was deleted

Meghan also posted this photo of her doing yoga on Instagram

In January, Meghan shut down her personal accounts. Her only social media updates are now shared through palace-sanctioned Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account Kensington Royal.

In a statement Kensington Palace said Meghan was "grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years" but had closed them "as she has not used these accounts for some time".