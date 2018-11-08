Why Meghan won’t wear Victoria Beckham dresses

Meghan Markle has revealed she doesn't wear dresses designed by her friend Victoria Beckham.

FROM Serena Williams to Misha Nonoo, Meghan Markle loves to support her best friends by wearing their fashion brands.

But dresses by her designer friend Victoria Beckham, who along with husband David Beckham attended Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry in May, have made nary an appearance in the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe rotation - because the 37-year-old doesn't think they flatter her.

"What I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me," Meghan told Glamour UK in 2017.

"For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."

Meghan doesn’t wear VB dresses. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

But while you probably won't spot her wearing VB-designed sheaths or shifts anytime soon, Meghan's still found ways to shout out her friend: The Duchess of Sussex sported a white cashmere sweater by Beckham in one of her engagement photos with Harry.

The effect of a Duchess of Sussex endorsement has never been more obvious than during her recent Royal Tour in Australia.

On the very first day of the trip, she stepped out in a white Karen Gee dress, causing the designer's website to crash by 9.20am.

Meghan’s white dress was an instant hit. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.