Why our local heroes will never be forgotten Jenna Thompson

The 2019-20 bushfire season proved a long and challenging experience for may Clarence Valley RFS crews.

However, their efforts and bravery were not forgotten.

For the past several weeks, Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service district manager Stuart Watts visited each fire station across the region to personally award citations to volunteers for their efforts during the 2019-20 bushfire season. Each member received a certificate and commemorative cap to mark the occasion.

Check out the photos below:

Photos courtesy of NSW RFS - Clarence Valley District.

From The Daily Examiner is a special commemorative podcast about the Clarence Valley's 2019 bushfire season. Listen to the episodes below: