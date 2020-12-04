Why our worst bushfire season was Darrell’s best year Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

WHEN Lawrence RFS volunteer Darrell Binskin reflects on the Clarence Valley's 2019 bushfire season, he is one of very few who describe the experience in a positive light.

A decade before, Darrell's life was shattered when he received a shock medical diagnosis. However, Darrell soon discovered that the RFS became his saving grace, and the worst bushfire season in the region's history helped him heal his own internal struggles.

Listen to Darrell tell his story below: