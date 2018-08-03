Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

WHEN Lismore hosts the ABC's Q&A, producer Peter McEvoy wants the audience to feel involved. But he might get more than he's bargained for.

Heckling is a competitive sport for the town's audiences and the stakes are high when you add Tony Jones, federal politicians and a former mayor.

Lismore's unruly audience members have been removed from a Ross Noble gig, wreaked havoc for Josh Pyke and crashed Henry Rollins' set to ask for an autograph.

Mr McEvoy hopes they can keep the City Hall crowd under control this Monday night.

"We're pretty good at keeping the audience engaged and focused," Mr McEvoy said.

"We really try to have a positive discussion."

Mr McEvoy said it was a "real privilege" to be able to be able to film the program - in which audience members ask various questions of panellists - outside of their regular Sydney and Melbourne studios and that they had a responsibility to inject the voices of regional communities into the show.

"Often people focus on who's on the panel but who's in the audience is just as important as who's on the panel," he said.

Kyogle man Matt Sorenson will be the people's panellist, joined by former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud, Shadow Minister for Agriculture Fitzgibbon and National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson.

While it's a national program, there's little doubt agriculture, the worsening drought affecting much of the country and other regional issues will dominate the discussion.

"I think (agriculture) is going to be an issue and ... the drought and the effect that's having on your region as well as further west," he said.

"The drought has been going on for well over 12 months and people are just starting to wake up to it, really."