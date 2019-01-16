Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local vet Louisa Poutsma wants more people talking about vets mental health.
Local vet Louisa Poutsma wants more people talking about vets mental health.
News

Why regional vets are feeling the pressure

by Kathryn Lewis
16th Jan 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ISOLATION and public misconception are two of the biggest issues leading to deteriorating mental health of regional vets.

Australian vets are in an "extreme group” of mental health sufferers with vets up to four times more likely to fall victim to suicide, Australian Veterinary Association Benevolent Fund trustee Brian McErlean said.

"It's probably higher than that, that is just what is on record,” Dr McErlean said.

He believed awareness, education and change were the ways forward.

"We have to change the culture, the way we work, the way we treat each other,” he said.

Local vet and fund treasurer Louisa Poutsma almost gave up the profession due to the intense stress and long hours it required.

"Wages are low, I work easily 12 hours a day, I work by myself in my own practice, and I'm always on call, Dr Poutsma said.

Rural and regional areas were struggling to find employees willing to take on the extra load, she said.

"Regional areas can't offer the same amount of money as they can in the bigger cities, and people don't necessarily want to go to regional areas,” she said.

Understaffed clinics and expectations to cover a vast area added to Dr Poutsma's stresses.

"If you're a vet that does on- call work, it's really difficult to have a normal social life,” she said.

Dr Poutsma said more public awareness would go a long way in helping the industry.

She has had several clients manipulate her into helping their pet without paying.

She said vets often found themselves caught between helping an animal and looking after their own business.

"People don't understand that it's going to cost you, because you have to cover all the expenses of running a practice, the time you put in, and work that is done,” Dr Poutsma said.

animals clarence business mental health mobile vet veterinarian
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Pacific Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

    Pacific Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

    News EMERGENCY services have been called to the single-vehicle crash, which happened near New Italy this morning.

    • 16th Jan 2019 6:44 AM
    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime Driver captures footage of stolen vehicle pursuit ... twice!

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    Tributes begin to flow for ailing Brooms Head icon

    News 'I am heartbroken for such a wonderful horse'

    Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    premium_icon Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    News An oil spill has caused traffic delays for highway traffic.