Ipswich truck driver Leslie Arthur Faulkner has spent more than 15 years in jail for a long list of predatory and violent actions involving children as young as six.
Why this child rapist will soon be free

Sherele Moody
3rd Jun 2019 1:34 PM
A SOCIALLY awkward sex predator who raped and abused five little girls in southeast Queensland will soon be released from prison.

Ipswich truck driver Leslie Arthur Faulkner has spent more than 15 years in jail for a long list of predatory and violent actions involving children.

Faulkner's attacks on girls aged between six and nine years old began in 1988 and he has consistently re-offended when not locked up.

His attacks included rape and also indecent assault, usually while playing with the children.

In previous court appearances, he was described as "not a sophisticated man" who was illiterate and institutionalised from spending a significant part of his life behind bars.

On Monday, the 67-year-old seemed unmoved by the news he would be soon free.

He sat motionless in the Brisbane Supreme Court dock as Justice Peter Applegarth ordered he be released from jail to live in the Wacol dangerous prisoners' precinct where he must abide by the strict terms of a supervision order.

Justice Applegarth told Faulkner he needed to build relationships with adults if he had any hope of rehabilitation and re-entering the workforce.

"You are amenable to this kind of order," Justice Applegarth said.

"My hope is you will be able to comply with the order.

"It will impose significant impositions on you, but if you can engage with the people who supervise it, you will progress towards some positive work in the community and establishing friendships with adults, which will help your own rehabilitation." - NewsRegional

