Why this nightmare Curra road is causing chaos

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Curra resident Lyn Sumner is fed up with the slanted road grading outside her home. Josh Preston

THE GYMPIE region is notorious for destructive floods, but it doesn't take rapidly rising water levels to cause serious problems at Lyn Sumner's Curra house.

A long-term Cliff Jones Rd resident, Ms Sumner said poor grading on the dirt road outside her driveway had caused a constant flow of rainwater all the way down her driveway, impacting everything from the driveway itself to the foundations of her house.

The gazetted road previously earmarked as a cul-de-sac now poses a challenge for small vehicles to navigate, including those driven by Blue Care and Centacare to Ms Sumner's property.

"It should be going (into the trees) somewhere instead of down my driveway, when it rains it comes down like a flood," she said.

"You can literally see it running straight down the driveway.

"The water's created a grade in the driveway.

"The last time it rained I thought 'not again'.

"I literally stood out and watched the water coming down, it was like ... standing in Mary St and watching the floods come up the road."

Ms Sumner said her sons had installed gravel across one part of the circular driveway and "made little humps so the water won't come straight into the house", but had not been able to alleviate the issue.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said only the "sealed section" Cliff Jones Rd was part of council's road network, but the unmaintained section would still receive minor maintenance "as an exception".

"Council have been contacted regarding the issue by a resident of the road, and have investigated," the spokeswoman said.

"Council will be performing some minor maintenance (on the road) to support residents, however this is an exception and ... will not be ongoing. Work is scheduled for completion by the end of July 2018."

Uneven grading outside Lyn Sumner's Curra home is causing all sorts of headaches. Josh Preston

Cliff Jones Rd remains partially unpaved due to "historical" layout plans by previous councils.

"The Tiaro Council had the road earmarked for a cul-de-sac," the spokeswoman said.

"Gympie Regional Council cannot locate an exact date of this approval, however it is a minimum of 30 years ago.

"(The cul-de-sac) did not happen, leaving the road as it is today."

The spokeswoman said council had "no plans to connect Cliff Jones Road to the highway" when Section D is complete.