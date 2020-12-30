Why this video is dividing the Lower Clarence community

It's the development dividing a community: should Gulmarrad get a shopping precinct or remain rural with limited facilities?

While Gulmarrad is known for its acreage of residential lots, according to several government future planning documents, it was targeted more than a decade ago as an ideal area for urban growth.

According to the Mid-North Coast Regional Strategy 2006-2013, Gulmarrad was identified as an area for proposed future urban release, along with James Creek and West Yamba.

However, some residents are keen to keep their rural oasis free from any urban progress.

Last week Campbell Construction Co released a four-minute video walk-through of what the proposed Gulmarrad shopping precinct could look like.

The video shows motorists entering the site via Sheehans Lane, Gulmarrad. From there two right-hand turns lead to residential areas. Meanwhile a left brings you to a small shopping precinct where the video focuses its attention.

Once inside the shopping precinct car park, on the Sheehans Rd side is a small supermarket and nine specialty shops across two storey. Parallel to Brooms Head Road is a tavern which includes a sports bar, drive-through bottle shop and outdoor children's play area.

Since sharing the video to The Daily Examiner Facebook page, there have been more than 60 comments and 25 shares.

However, reactions to the video have been mixed.

"To me it looks like a usual cash grab," Christina Schlack posted. "We don't want no Sunshine Coast along Sheen's lane."

"I might as well go back to the city," Kathryn Mendes said.

Mark Goldie was disappointed to see a lack of public open space in the design plans.

"We still have nowhere where the kids can go to play footy, soccer etc in Gulmarrad," he wrote.

"There should be said spaces in new developments for this."

However, there were plenty of other residents excited to see the arrival of a shopping precinct.

"Would be great for the locals to have it all at their doorstep," Shannon Zammit said.

"Bring it on, hope it goes ahead, need it," Garry Hunter added.

The development application DA2020/0729 is currently awaiting approval from Clarence Valley Council.