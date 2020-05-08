Why Tullara nearly gave it all away

Tullara Connors will release her first single from her upcoming debut album on May 8.

WHILE it’s not a great time musicians generally while there is no live entertainment venues operating, having a captive audience at home might work in their favour if people are seeking out new music to download and listen to.

Or at least that’s what Ramornie’s Tullara Connors is hoping when her long-awaited new single 16 Seconds hits the digital stores on May 8.

It’s been four years and a lot of mettle-testing moments since Tullara released her award-winning debut EP Better Hold On so reaching this point in her career after such a “bumpy ride” is a bit of personal milestone as well as a musical one.

Early in the process Tullara found herself with half an album’s worth of songs recorded in Melbourne which didn’t quite yield the product she was hoping for.

“It ended up being a rather unfortunate experience for me, where I spent a lot of money for very little result. It took a long time to save up the money again in order to finish the project. It got to the point where I nearly quit everything, it was that soul destroying. It’s hard when people try to tear you down for no real good reason.”

Tullara said she got through the ordeal and got back in contact with the producer of her previous EP.

“She had moved to Canada but said ‘why don’t you just come over here and record what you need to do again and finish the rest of it’. So I ended up doing that. It cost a lot more money so the whole ting ended up being a very, very expensive project.”

With that behind her Tullara is looking forward to having plenty of new music set for release over the coming months but rather than aiming for the debut full length album, she is going to release two six-track EPs over the next year.

Tullara's new single 16 Seconds is about the tiny moments in between the larger ones.

“I decided to break it up to keep the momentum going. I found with the last EP I put that out and four years later I’m finally releasing again. I thought I can’t do that again.”

While the first single is out tomorrow, two more will follow “over the next couple of months” with the first of her EPs slotted for September sometime and the second for April/May next year.

“It also felt right to split it up because the whole process was separate anyway. I did half of it in Melbourne and half in Vancouver with two different producers so having the two EPs released within six months of one another will be nice little follow on.”

Tullara said her new music, including the profoundly catchy 16 Seconds, is a little more up-tempo than her previous material.

“The last EP was more folk roots where this has more of a folk/pop/rock vibe to it. I’m heading in that direction now. It’s a bit of a combination of both but there’s definitely a lot more pop/rock to the new stuff.”

Of course a huge component to Tullara’s working life is being out on the road touring and playing festivals but since coronavirus struck she has been back home at Ramornie working on her family’s parrot farm.

“I’ve been feeding and looking after the birds with mum but really we’re a bit luckier living here in a country town as opposed to city where everyone’s been in lockdown. I’m at least grateful to get outside everyday.”

The musician has also been taking her bird knowledge online where she has started a new miniseries on Facebook and Instagram called Bird is the Word.

“I feature one species each episode. I’ve done three so far and try to upload one a week. I do a version of the original song (Bird is the Word) and then talk birds. Each episode only runs for a minute.”

Tullara said she was also happy to be home for an extended time because it means she is able to get back to writing again.

“It’s been really nice. That’s one good thing about all of this lockdown stuff is actually having the time to sit down and write as opposed to travelling around and playing gigs. I can imagine in six months’ time to a year, every single musician’s going to have a lot of new material to release.”

16 Seconds by Tullara will be available in Digital Stores from Friday,May 8. The official music video will be available on YouTube on May 21.