Why were emergency services called to this sign?

Jarrard Potter
jarrard.potter@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A LIFESAVING ring that had been taken from the Yamba breakwall and tossed on top of a sign saw Fire and Rescue NSW called to retrieve the piece of equipment.

About 10.26am yesterday morning Fire and Rescue NSW Yamba 510 were called to assist Coffs/Clarence Police remove the lifesaving buoy that had been removed from the breakwall and placed at the top of the industrial signage at the intersection of Yamba and Angourie roads.

Members used the extension ladder and climbed up and carefully removed the buoy before it was taken back to the breakwall and put back in place for future emergencies.

