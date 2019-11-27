Why you won't be walking over Harwood Bridge this weekend

The once-in-a-lifetime chance to walk the new Harwood bridge has been canceled due to worsening conditions from bushfires

The once-in-a-lifetime chance to walk the new Harwood bridge has been canceled due to worsening conditions from bushfires Adam Hourigan

IT WAS a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience up close one of our newest highway assets, but the opportunity to walk on the new Harwood Bridge is now gone due to bushfires.

The NSW Government has cancelled the community day at the new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood planned for Sunday 1 December.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the difficult decision was made due to worsening fire conditions between Harwood and Woodburn.

"Safety is our highest priority while building the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade," Mr Gulaptis said. "The Myall Creek Road fire is currently affecting local areas north of Harwood including Mororo, Woombah and Tullymorgan and has resulted in evacuations, poor air quality and road closures.

"We are determined to ensure that any emergency service personnel who would otherwise be involved in the event are available to concentrate their efforts on fighting the bushfires and protecting homes."

Mr Gulaptis said the move would also help minimise health impacts due to poor air quality and reduce traffic congestion on the highway and local roads.

"With the new bridge at Harwood scheduled to open to traffic in early December, this means we are unfortunately unable to further postpone the community day," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Our thoughts are with local residents who are affected by the fires and we're grateful to the Rural Fire Service personnel and other organisations assisting for their tireless efforts. Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said that while this was disappointing for community members, safety must come first.

"The community was very understanding when we initially postponed the event and we thank everyone for their support," Mr Hogan said.

"The Australian and NSW Governments will keep the community informed if there are future opportunities to get involved before other new sections of the highway open to traffic."