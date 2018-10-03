Why you won’t win a holiday for sharing this post

DID you share the Facebook post of the 'P&O Cruises Australia' chief executive officer Mark Freeman supposedly offering a luxury holiday for four people?

That was not P&O's CEO, and if you clicked through to enter that competition you're not going to win anything, except potentially being hounded by overseas scammers.

The post, featuring a poorly photo-shopped image, has since been deleted but had been shared by thousands of hopeful Aussies.

Now a new post, offering a new 'competition', has gone up on the same Facebook Page, but look carefully. It's P&O Cruise, not Cruises, and has nothing to do with the actual cruise company.

The new 'competition' has a closing date of October 4.

The new scam posted to the same fake page after the poorly photo-shopped pic with the boxes was deleted. Facebook

For anyone who did click through and follow the instructions to enter this fake competition, they've agreed to share contact information with "other organisation who may be located overseas in a wide range of countries including NZ, EU and Philippines".

Entrants "agreed that named advertisers and listed sponsors can use you details for an indefinite period…"

The terms and conditions outlining that entering this fake competition means you agree to have your contact details shared with third parties. Facebbook

Basically, it's a scam. One Facebook user suspected entering the fake competition led to their phone being hacked and cruise company P&O has warned people off engaging with the fake site.

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises (the actual company) told News Corp the competition was a scam and was in no way endorsed by or affiliated with the travel giant.

The landing page when you click through the 'sign up' button on the fake Facebook page. Facebook

"We do not offer golden envelope competitions and the person depicted in the photo is not the CEO of P&O Cruises Australia," the P&O spokesperson said.

"If people decide to enter this competition it is important to note it isn't connected to P&O Cruises Australia or its Facebook page in any way."

This is a scam.

Within 36 minutes of the new scam post going up on the fake P&O page today, it had been shared 262 times and attracted 298 comments.

The giveaway boxes scam was similar to the golden envelope scam circulated by the same fake P&O Cruise page.

That scam followed the same pattern; interact with the post then click the sign-up button to enter the competition.

This was also a scam.

Meanwhile, the actual company P&O Cruises Australia does have a competition running at the moment, giving away 12 birthday packs a week.

Don't get scammed: Visit scamwatch.gov.au