Why young doctors are choosing to work regional

BUDDING WORKFORCE: University of Wollongong medical students spend 12months on rotation in hospitals and clinics in the Clarence Valley.

BUDDING WORKFORCE: University of Wollongong medical students spend 12months on rotation in hospitals and clinics in the Clarence Valley. Contributed

MEDICAL students are opting to return to Grafton's welcoming community, and discussions have began to involve them in major Clarence development, says the university professor leading a unique program.

The University of Wollongong last week celebrated 10 years since the first cohort of medical students came to Grafton as part of the long-stay placement that aims to get more doctors working in regional and rural Australia. Students spend 12-months embedded at Grafton Base Hospital and are rotated between Grafton, Yamba and Maclean.

UOW Dean of Medicine Professor Paul de Souza said a trip to Grafton to engage with Clarence Valley Council, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and Grafton Base Hospital was fruitful.

"The feedback from the students over the last 10 years has been fantastic. They get a very good experience, they get very good teaching and they are warmly welcomed to the extent that some of them are going back to the north coast and especially Grafton," he said.

"Final year students are choosing to spend final year electives in Grafton and we hope that translates into a better workforce in Grafton and the north coast."

Prof de Souza said 70 per cent of students who enter the medical program each year come from rural areas and 60 per cent of graduates end up working in rural and regional areas.

He said engaging students in major projects in the Clarence would continue to assist both the budding doctors and community.

He said discussions with Serco had already begun about involvement in the Clarence Correctional Centre.

"We could work together, placing medical student rotations in the jail so they could see what kind of health needs prisoners might have, but also so that when prisoners are released that they're able to transition back into the community as smooth as possible," he said.

Prof de Souza said more needed to be done to incentivise young medical professionals to remain in regional Australia and the 12-month student placement in regional hospitals was a big factor in attracting those students back to the regions.

"I feel for the GPs in rural and regional areas. They have had a few incentives to train and stay in rural areas but some of those incentives have been removed," Prof de Souza said.

Prof de Souza would like to see increased numbers of medical students allowed to join the program currently capped at just over 80 per year.

"Our mission has been to produce doctors for regional and rural areas from the start," he said.

"If we could increase that to 110 or 120 I think we could see the benefits of that in more doctors for the bush because it's just an extrapolation of our own figures."