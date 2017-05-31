20°
News

Outlook Down: Why your email is completely stuffed today

31st May 2017 1:34 PM Updated: 2:48 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you are hoping to send some emails this morning, you might be out of luck with Microsoft's 365 suffering monumental outages across the globe.

Thousands of users have been experiencing problems, with Microsoft Outlook issues the most widely reported.

Aussie Outages show Australia and Japan are the worst two hit areas, with hundreds of reports coming within the last hour.

Of those raising the issue, 54 per cent said they had trouble logging in, 31 per cent complained about the website and 14 per cent claimed the were not receiving mail.

 

Xbox users have also complained of the servers being offline all morning.

"Very annoying! Can't access on Chrome or Safari, or iPhone. Thinking about going to my gmail account for good," wrote one user.

"Not been able to login to Hotmail / Outlook since Sunday from computer. Got in yesterday briefly on mobile but could not open any message in Inbox or navigate anywhere. All my work stuff is on there. Extremely frustrating. But on the positive side, this has been a good lesson for the future: don't store vital working papers on Hotmail / Outlook," added another.

 

Despite the reports, some users claim to have figured a solution with Internet Explorer.

"If problem is persisting, you can still access outlook through Internet Explorer (worked for me)," one user wrote on Aussie Outages.

"I never normally use Internet Explorer, so it didn't cross my mind to try. YES it works using Internet Explorer :) Able to open, receive and send emails. But still doesn't work via anything else," added another.

Microsoft said it is working to create a fix for the issue.

"Some customers may be experiencing difficulty connecting to some O365 services and we're working to address this," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks email outlook

Hell-raising Hilda happy to be a hundred

Hell-raising Hilda happy to be a hundred

Hilda Pearson didn't slow down when she turned 90. Nothing has changed now she's 100.

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Kevin Bloody Wilson gets back to bush

Kevin Bloody Wilson is performing at the Grafton District Services Club.

Australian legend returns to the Clarence Valley for one night

It's now or never for awards hopefuls

SMASHED IT: The Benny's Smash Repairs team celebrates winning Business of the Year at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Just two days left to get entries in for judged categories

Local Partners

Go Art is back for another brilliant exhibition

Youth and opens combined art competition Go Art returns for another year, with exhibitions closing soon

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.

Kind words highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Skills and Thrills Showcase in Grafton

Apprentice tiler Shannon Thompson will be an ambassador at today's Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase

Skills that pay the bills

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Kevin Bloody Wilson gets back to bush

Kevin Bloody Wilson is performing at the Grafton District Services Club.

Australian legend returns to the Clarence Valley for one night

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

You’ll Love the Location and the Presentation

13 Morven Street, Maclean 2463

House 2 2 1 $335,000

13 Morven Street is a location that will suit many. It is within 1 block of the CBD, local primary school, the pool, the Clarence River, the bus stop and Maclean...

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $455,000

Originally the owners chose 3 Penda Place for its hill top position to build their dream home, the block also had to be a dual access block with the two street...

J s Garden Cafe Ulmarra

7 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 2 $495,000

Located in the Historic River Village of Ulmarra and central in the delightful Main Street, 7 Coldstream Street was originally a purpose built bank. On the 890 m2...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

Position, Aspect, and Return

21/4 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $945,000

For the astute buyer taking stock of good buying opportunities in our marketplace, it will fast become obvious that they are hard to find. The good news is that...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Wooloweyah Charm

100 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 3 3 1 $525,000

Full of character and charm, this well planned Wooloweyah home offers the ideal opportunity for those looking for a family home or investment. With high feature...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 $620,000

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to the market. The property is made up of...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!