Wiblen works his magic with surfboat crews in Yamba

SPORTS AWARDS: Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club Boaties leader and sweep Ray Wiblen has taken out the Athletes Foot Clarence Valley Coach of the Year after helping to revive the club and guiding it to a fantastic year in 2019.

Wiblen took charge of impressive Team of the Year nominee Yamba Boilers female surf boats crew as well as the prodigious under-19 female surf boat crew, all while working a minimum 25 hours a week as a lifeguard.

"It's humbling to win the award. Especially for someone who doesn't like accolades. There were a lot of nominees here tonight and a few people who deserved it as well,” Wiblen said.

Going up against 17-year old City Bears under-13 coach Ben Crispin, Clarence Coast Magpies under-13 coach Gary Mills and hugely successful race horse trainer John Shelton, Wiblen was in elite company - but his tireless work at the club put him on top.

"It's going really well. We're a big strong country club who competes all along the East Coast of Australia,” he said.

But Wiblen was unsure as to whether he could remain in charge next year after a heavy workload has taken its toll.

"We had a big year this year and due to a few injuries I may need to step aside for 2020, but we'll have to see how it goes.”