Wicket vandals thwarted at Ellem

Vandals left the pitch at Ellem Oval in a state after erecting a slip and slide.

CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Association curator Tony Blanch has cursed a group of juveniles who tore up the surface of the pitch at Ellem Oval by creating a slip and slide.

Blanch had put sprinklers on the pitch as part of his preparations, before the group turned up the notch and turned it into a mudpit.

A former cricketer and concerned resident chased the group off the wicket, before notifying the council who in turn notified the cricket association.

While the damage was severe, Blanch said he was more disgusted by the lack of respect that the group showed towards not only local cricketers but the entire community.

"It pisses me off and it breaks my heart,” he said.

"The generation of today have no respect for people's property and for people's lives. This is a ground used by everyone and they want to come in and ruin it. They just don't give a sh-t about anything. They just run rampant.”

While the layer of grass cover cultivated during the Christmas break is gone from the wicket, Blanch says he has reinstated it to a playable standard.

"I put in an extra six hours on the damn thing this week,” he said. "I have refilled the holes, re-rolled it and watered it down just to get it back ready.”

Blanch said the police had been notified about the vandalism.

South Services will host Westlawn at the venue for this weekend's GDSC Premier League Round 12 two-day clash.