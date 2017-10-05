29°
Wickets offer scoring opportunities for CRCA season start

RUNS ON OFFER: Harwood's Nathan Ensbey amassed almost 650 runs in the 2016/17 CRCA Premier League season. He will be aiming for more this season.
Matthew Elkerton
CRICKET: "There will be runs to be had this weekend, it is just up to the batsmen to stay in there and make a good score.”

Those were the words from Clarence River Cricket Association curator Tony Blanch as he looked over a belting Ellem Oval wicket ahead of this weekend's Premier League opener.

Blanch was praising the heavens after recent rain showers gave the surfaces around the Clarence a well-timed light soaking.

With weather expected to clear in time for Saturday's first round matches, Blanch said fans could expect a few high batting totals.

"We really needed that rain but it won't create any demons in the pitches,” he said. "Ellem and Lower Fisher should be brilliant. They've got a nice coverage of grass and the ball should come on to the bat nicely.”

Premiers Brothers will look to start their title defence in the right fashion against a weakened Tucabia Copmanhurst outfit while the match between Westlawn and Coutts Crossing has been moved off of McKittrick Park to Lower Fisher.

"We moved the match because we only have the two games in Grafton this weekend,” Blanch said. "It is just a good chance to give the wicket an extra week or two to finalise preparations.

"It is like everything, we just don't get enough time to ensure the couch grass can grow through.”

Meanwhile Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey will be desperate to win the toss as they host a returning South Services on a healthy Harwood Oval pitch.

Ensbey was the CRCA premier league leading run scorer last season, plundering 644 runs at an average of 49.54, and will be ready to start this year where he left off.

Harwood Oval curator Blair Littlechild mirrored Blanch's sentiments and said there was plenty of opportunity for batsmen to score.

"We did a bit of a full reno on the pitch six weeks ago and it is coming along really nicely,” he said.

"We have got plenty of grass over the surface and this recent rain should help kick the growth along.

"Being a completely new top dressing on the wicket, it is hard to say how it will truly play, but the ball usually comes on to the bat nicely and blokes who can get the full face behind it won't have too many troubles.”

Despite the wicket shaping up as a bit of a batter's paradise, LIttlechild said that should not deter any bowlers who could still get some purchase with a bit of extra elbow grease.

"With the fresh soil there is plenty of bounce and carry so it is good for those seamers who want to really bend the back.”

The wicket at Ulmarra Showground remains under repair at the this stage but is expected to be ready in the early stages of the season for action in the CRCA second grade competition.

