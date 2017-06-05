22°
Wicks 'frustrated' with bye weekend after sloppy win

Matthew Elkerton
| 5th Jun 2017 12:30 PM
Former NRL players and good friends Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields are playing together for the Grafton Ghosts in 2017. Group 2 rugby league 2 April 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
Former NRL players and good friends Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields are playing together for the Grafton Ghosts in 2017. Group 2 rugby league 2 April 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts leader Danny Wicks has lamented the upcoming June Long Weekend Group 2 general round bye after the Ghosts continued their seson-long winning streak against Nambucca Heads Roosters on Sunday.

Wicks' Ghosts lacked their killer instinct in the first half against the Roosters, letting their execution at the line slip, but it is the lack of game time next weekend that had Wicks most concerned after the 34-16 win at Coronation Park.

"I just don't undertsand why we need to have so many bye rounds,” he said. "You feel like you get a roll on and the week off just kills all the momentum.

"I haven't really got a solution, and I am not having a dig at schedulers, but I just can't ever remember having this many byes in a year. Five byes over 20 rounds is a quarter of your season gone. It is just frustrating.”

Wicks admitted the bye might help his side with an injured brigrade including Ben McLennan, Brett Wicks, Dylan Collett and Cody Hartmann all getting an extra week to recover before a tough home clash against Sawtell Panthers on June 18.

Todd Cameron makes light work of a conversion from right in front during the Group 2 first grade fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field.
Todd Cameron makes light work of a conversion from right in front during the Group 2 first grade fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field.

The loss of the first grade stars was apparent for the Ghosts at the weekend as their discipline with the ball slipped in the early stages.

"We had a few blokes out of position which is always tough, and we were missing those big blokes up front but we still came away with the two points,” he said.

"We were our own worst enemy in the first half, we had the time to score but it came down to execution.

"There was a couple of times where the last pass was called forward, or the ball was dropped over the line. I think we had at least five tries go begging.”

Wicks praised hooker Todd Cameron who stepped up to plug the gap in the middle left by McLennan and Wicks' omissions.

Cameron made a lion share of tackles alongside Joel Moss who again thrived playing in the second row.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl grafton ghosts group 2 nambucca heads roosters rugby league

Former NRL players and good friends Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields are playing together for the Grafton Ghosts in 2017. Group 2 rugby league 2 April 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

