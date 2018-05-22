Wicks praises effort of disciplined Ghosts

DON'T ARGUE: Grafton Ghosts prop Tim Tilse fends off a Coffs Harbour Comets player during the Group 2 rugby league first grade round seven clash at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks has heaped praise on the commitment of his players following his side's 44-18 win over Coffs Harbour Comets.

The well-disciplined Ghosts controlled the match with few errors and a favourable penalty count.

"That was a good game of footy,” Wicks said. "We made four or five errors for the whole game and completed at 80 per cent or more.

"What impressed me most was the level of fitness is pretty good, and the willingness to not let each other down.

"Across the paddock Coffs are a good side and have a couple of flamboyant players at centre and fullback, but our blokes just really stood up. They were outstanding.

"We have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but the blokes that were there done a really good job.”

Prop forward Tim Tilse relished his first starting role for the season, and his workload typified Ghosts' commitment. However, he will be a noticeable omission due to work commitments when Comets return to Frank McGuren Field again this Sunday.

"He was really, really good,” Wicks said. "Yesterday he was given the opportunity, but personally I like seeing Timmy providing that impact off the bench.”

Wicks played a leading hand in attack on the left fringe, particularly in the second half when most of the Ghosts' try-scoring plays came down that flank.

"They kept loading our left side in the first half but in the second half they fell away from it and the opportunity arose,” he said. "It wasn't planned for, just playing the numbers in front of us.

The Ghosts moved to second spot in Group 2 courtesy of the win and Sawtell's 26-24 loss at Macksville.