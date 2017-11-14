Menu
Wicks undecided on future at Ghosts

ALL SMILES: Danny Wicks laughs as he is interviewed by sports awards emcee Katie Brown.
ALL SMILES: Danny Wicks laughs as he is interviewed by sports awards emcee Katie Brown.
RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts 2017 premiership-winning captain-coach Danny Wicks is no closer to confirming his role at the club ahead of the 2018 season.

Speaking as a special guest at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Wicks said the decision would not come any time soon either.

"I really don't know what I'm doing next year,” he told awards host Katie Brown.

"It all revolves around (wife) Leo and what she is doing next year for her work.”

It is understood Wicks' wife Leona has only recently completed a teaching degree at university and has already started casual work with an eye on a permanent role in 2018.

"She has put in the hard yards doing this degree for the past four years, and come next year she will be the bread winner of the house,” he said.

"It all depends on what her schedule will be like and what is needed with the kids.

"At the end of the day I moved back to the Clarence Valley for my family, they will always come first in whatever decision I make.”

Wicks has been working out of town in Broken Hill with Ghosts teammates Ben McLennan, Dan Lollback and Todd Cameron for the past month while Ghosts management have been waiting on his return for an answer as to whether he would chase back-to-back Clayton Cup wins.

However club president Joe Kinnane has admitted there is no rush on the playing coach to re-sign for next year.

"Our pre-season doesn't start until end of January so there is no worry about time constraints,” Kinnane told The Daily Examiner

recently.

"At the end of the day, Danny is our first choice when it comes to coaching, in fact he's our first 100 choices.”

Following the club's AGM, the Ghosts have opened applications to find coaches for reserve grade, under-18s and ladies league tag.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Local Partners