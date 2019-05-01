Wide range of sports represented in April nominees

TOP HONOUR: Gold Coast Titans winger presented Ashdon Randall with Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year at the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

FIVE junior and four senior nominees are in line to be named Sportsperson of the Month for April.

Two surfers - Wooli's Carly Shanahan and Angourie's Harley Walters - are among the junior contenders after each reached finals at the recent Billabong Oz Grom Cup.

NSW Hockey representative Ashleigh Ensbey from Lawrence, South Grafton rugby league player Jordan Gallagher and Grafton heptathlete Hanna Tait are also in the running for recent outstanding achievements in their chosen sports.

In the senior division, Junction Hill AWD athlete Mitch Christiansen, Grafton speedway driver Chris Corbett, South Grafton rugby league player Shellie Long and leading Grafton horse trainer John Shelton are shortlisted.

The April Sportsperson of the Month announcement will signal the halfway point of the nomination process, with five more months remaining.

All Sportsperson of the Month winners make up the pool of athletes in the running for the Senior, Junior Male, Junior Female, Masters and People's Choice Sportsperson of the Year.

To nominate simply outline the outstanding achievements of a Clarence Valley athlete and provide contact details in an email to cvsportsawards @gmail.com.

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are supported by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner.

The 2019 awards dinner will be held at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 9.