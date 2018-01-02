Widespread power outage across Clarence Valley

THERE are currently widespread power outages after a massive storm ripped through the Clarence Valley this afternoon.

A spokeswoman has confirmed Essential Energy currently has crews patrolling the Clarence Valley to assess the situation once it is safe for crews to do so. There is no estimated time for the power to come back on at this stage.

Maclean is one of the towns completely out of power, with a number of power poles knocked out of the ground. The outages have also affected Lawrence, Gulmarrad, Townsend, Harwood, Woombah and parts of Grafton, including Westlawn, and large portions of the Upper Clarence including Copmanhurst.

A total of nine power outage incidents are affecting an estimated total of 5868 customers according to the Essential Energy website.