Widespread power outages across the Valley

THERE have been widespread reports of power outages at Grafton and surrounding villages after a damaging storm swept through the region this afternoon.

And it may be a long night for some residents without power as Essential Energy personnel confront a backlog of jobs to restore power. Essential Energy is currently aware of and responding to at least nine separate interruptions to power supply throughout the Clarence Valley:

425 customers affected in a network whihch includes the Eatonsville area and the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton, Current status is 'crews notified'.

area and the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton, Current status is 'crews notified'. 768 customers affected from Grafton to the northeast in the direction of Lawrence Rd. Crews investigating.

28 customers affected near Tyndale. Crews notified.

261 customers affected in the region to the northwest of Grafton towards Copmanhurst and Seelands. Crews investigating.

706 customers affected southwest of Grafton at Waterview Heights and in the direction of Old Glen Innes Rd. Crews investigating.

510 customers affected at Gulmarrad, Townsend and along the Brooms Head Rd. Crews notified.

527 customers affected at Yamba and crews investigating.

Crews investigating an incident at Harwood Island which has affected 46 customers.

189 customers are currently affected in a large area of the Upper Clarence Vall. Crews are investigating.

The latest outage reports can be viewed on the Essential Energy website.

Multiple power outages across the Clarence Valley after a severe storm on Friday, 6th October, 2017. Essential Energy

The Daily Examiner also noted shops in Grafton Food Emporium who were not connected to the centre's back up generator were without power and unable to trade for up to an hour after the storm hit.

"No power in Southgate, a lot of big trees came down on the farms around here," Jeff Walters said on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

"Power out in Copmanhurst," wrote Margie Clarke.

MC McDonagh posted a snapshot of the power outages across Grafton with the comment "power out in a lot of places".

