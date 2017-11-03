Wife of samurai sword killer to be sentenced today

THE wife of alleged Murwillumbah murderer Michael Martin Jnr, who was charged over the murder of 46-year-old Michael Martin Snr at his unit in Quarry Rd, South Murwillumbah, on June 13, 2014, Candace Owen leaves Lismore Court House.

THE woman who for months misled to police over her husband's bloody plot to murder his father and who stood to benefit from a potential $2.5 million life insurance payout in the victim's name will be sentenced today in the Supreme Court in Lismore.

Mother of four Candace Martin, 27, has previously pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to accessory to murder after the fact and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Martin's father in law Michael Anthony Martin, known as "Mullet Mick", was brutally attacked by his Murwillumbah unit in April 2014, stabbed in the eye and then bludgeoned with a blunt force object which almost killed him.

He survived, but was savagely hacked to death two months later on the very first night he returned to his unit after an extended recovery in hospital.

Last week Martin's son, Michael Phillip Martin was found guilty and convicted of his murder and the earlier attempted murder.

Candace Martin also faced a two day sentencing hearing last week before Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill where her knowledge of her husband's plan since as far back as December 2013 was revealed.

The court heard Candace both knew about the plan and assisted her husband with the plan, which included providing an alibi of sorts by posting on Facebook posing as him on the night of April 6. 2014, when he drove secretly to Murwillumbah to tryu and kill his father.

She gave an "extended period of assistance" to her husband after the murder in June 2014 up until Michael's arrest on March 15, 2015, lying to police on a number of occasions during formal and informal interviews.

Justice Peter Hamill will hand down his sentence shortly after 10am.

Candace is currently on bail.