Crime

Wife, son in custody over NSW man's death

by Perry Duffin
27th Jun 2019 4:43 PM

The son and wife of a NSW man first believed to have died in a fall have been taken into custody, charged over his death four months ago.

Paramedics were called to a home at Bungendore, near Canberra, on February 23, where they treated an unconscious man.

Authorities were told at the time the 56-year-old had taken a fall.

He was admitted to Canberra Hospital's intensive care unit but died two days later when he was taken off life support.

A post-mortem examination found the man had suffered significant head injuries and police were treating his death as suspicious.

Officers on Thursday arrested the man's 21-year-old son, Brady Phillip Sheather, and 48-year-old wife Megan Sheather at a home in Bungendore.

Police allege a fight took place between the father and son

"(It's alleged) the younger man assaulted the older man, which resulted in the older man falling backwards and hitting his head," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Police will also allege the 48-year-old woman has been complicit in providing authorities with incorrect information."

The 21-year-old was charged with manslaughter, while the woman is accused of being an accessory after the fact of manslaughter.

The Sheathers did not apply for bail, which was formally refused at Queanbeyan Local Court on Thursday.

They were ordered to reappear at the same court again on September 3.

