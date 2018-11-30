Wife watches in horror as husband pulled from water

A 69-year-old man was found dead in the water at Noosa main beach yesterday evening.

THE wife of a 69-year-old man who was found dead in the water at Noosa Heads yesterday watched in horror as her husband was pulled from the water.

Off-duty lifeguards found the man, face down and unconscious, about 5.45pm, lifesaving coordinator for Surf Life Saving Queensland Jacob Thomson said.

"Just before 6pm last night at Noosa Heads main beach, unfortunately some off-duty lifesavers have come across a gentleman in his 60s who was unconscious in the water," he said.

The lifeguards brought the man to shore and commenced CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

"The gentleman's wife was there throughout the entire incident, which is tragic obviously," Mr Thomson said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and those involved."

Mr Thomson said there was no indication as to what occurred in the water or how long the man was unconscious.

"At this point in time we don't believe it was a medical episode, it's being treated a suspected drowning," he said.

"Our lifeguards have gone home just an hour prior, and just happened to have some off-duty lifesavers in the club area.

Queensland Police and the coroner are continuing to investigate.

Mr Thomson said Noosa Main Beach was generally a safe place to swim, but sometimes conditions could be deceiving.

"We do get some rips there that can drag people off their feet and take them out to sea," he said.

He said it was important to stay safe and pay attention to conditions, particularly after patrol hours.

"It's difficult at this time of year, we've got beautiful weather, conditions are great up there at Noosa and we can understand why people would want to go for a swim to cool down," he said.

"But certainly there's risks associated with that when patrols are finished for the day.

"We certainly urge people to swim between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times."

Mr Thomson said lifesavers had seen an increase in fatalities on Sunshine Coast beaches over the past few months.

"Some aren't necessarily drownings, but there's certainly an increase in incidents we're attending where fatalities have occurred," he said.