Wife’s brutal Valentine’s gift to husband

by Becky Pemberton, The Sun
14th Feb 2021 3:20 PM

 

A wife has revealed how she's got her husband the most savage Valentine's gift of all time - a parcel with all the women's photos he's like on Instagram.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of her wrapping up the present to give to her partner.

Her video, which has racked up 460,000 likes, has the caption: "What did you gets get your man for Valentine's Day?"

Gloria wraps the present …

 

… ready to hand over.


At first, it isn't clear what Gloria has bought her husband, as she can just be seen wrapping up some protective packaging.

She then reveals the gift, saying: "I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he's been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!"

Ooft, savage.


The photos have been taped to little wooden sticks and stuck upright into the packaging like a mini display of shame.

Some people found the savage gift hilarious, with one joking: "Well he did like the pictures … pretty sure he'll love the gift."

He won’t be scrolling Instagram again in a hurry.

Another said: "Imma need a bigger box."

A third wrote: "best gift ever please post his reaction."

However, not everyone was a fan, with one saying: "Is he not allowed to like other people's posts?"

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

