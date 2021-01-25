Wife’s golden reaction to Conor KO

Plenty of people in the fight world were happy to see Conor McGregor get knocked out on Sunday - but none more so than Dustin Poirier's wife.

The American floored McGregor in the second round of their lightweight clash at UFC 257, doing so much damage earlier in the bout The Notorious left the arena on crutches.

The crowd - albeit a smaller one in these COVID-19 times - went wild when Poirier's left hand rocked McGregor but after the referee jumped in to stop the action there was one voice that stood out most.

Poirier's wife Jolie was straight up out of her seat and headed cageside to deliver a forceful message.

"I told you! That's the last time you're going to doubt my husband, I swear to God," she said as the cameras followed her.

The couple have been together since they were teenagers and an emotional Poirier paid tribute to his better half in the aftermath of the biggest win of his career, gaining revenge for his 2014 defeat to McGregor.

Asked about his wife by an interviewer who said "I've never seen anybody so happy, literally doing laps of the Octagon, screaming and shouting", Poirier took a moment to reflect on what his relationship means.

"That's the last time you're going to doubt my husband!"



A special moment between @DustinPoirier and his wife Jolie...#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/kQAlPSEQLK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

"I heard her. As soon as I hit that last shot and turned away I heard my wife," Poirier told BT Sport. "She ran straight to the cage and said, 'I told you so!'.

"(When I was young) I didn't have a car. She'd drive me to shows (fights), we'd use her car, she'd stay in the broken down hotels and motels with me.

"Man, I don't want to get emotional here but that's my girl, she's stuck it out with me, this win is as much hers as it is mine.

"I wouldn't be here without her, that's for sure."

Dustin and Jolie have a four-year-old daughter together, Parker Noelle, and she was in their thoughts after the big win as the UFC stud kissed a photo of his baby and promised he'd be home soon.

Meanwhile, in the opposition camp, McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin had a simple message for her squeeze after suffering a third loss in his past six fights - and the most brutal of his career, having never been knocked out in the Octagon before.

The couple embraced after McGregor left the Octagon and Devlin took to Instagram to show her support for the Irishman.

"I love you," she wrote over the top of the UFC star's post thanking people for their support.

McGregor faces an uncertain future, with a blockbuster rematch against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now off the cards. Instead, there is talk about a trilogy fight against either Poirier or nemesis Nate Diaz, after the rivals shared the spoils across two bouts back in 2016.

Poirier dismissed suggestions he would fight Michael Chandler next after his incredible KO of Dan Hooker on debut in the co-main event at UFC 257, and instead hinted at his interest in a third and deciding fight with McGregor.

"Conor took this result very professionally, he's a pro, nothing but respect, we're one and one, maybe we'll have to do this again," he said.

Poirier also named Charles Oliveira as a possible candidate, with the Brazilian in the middle of an unbeaten eight-fight streak.

"I think he has more (of a case for a title shot)," Poirier said. "I've been watching that guy for 10 years in the UFC, two different weight classes. He's fought the best of the best, over and over again. And, he's been knocked down and gotten up, and he's proven what MMA and perseverance is.

"I respect that. Not that I don't respect Michael Chandler. I just think there's more work for him to do than beat a guy I just beat.

"Khabib reiterates he doesn't want to fight any more - dude, I'm the champ. I'm not going to fight, some - and like I said, respect to Chandler - a new guy to the UFC who just beat a guy that's coming off a loss that I just beat for the belt. That's not exciting to me."

Originally published as Wife's golden reaction to Conor KO