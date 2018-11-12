Wife’s insane list of rules for husband

Woman and man having conflict and going through crisis in relationship. Istock

There are many ways for spouses to make each other happy but if they're struggling, some partners have been known to drop little hints in the form of lists.

However, one wife's post on member's only Facebook group, 'Get It Off Your Chest' has attracted the ire of many with her comprehensive catalogue of requirements her husband needs to adhere to keep her satisfied.

In her shared list, uploaded on Tuesday, a woman by the name of "Rosiee" said she was "rewriting my list of rules for my husband" and she wanted the group's feedback because she was told her first lot was a bit "hash".

Too many rules can cause a crisis in a couple’s relationship. Istock

Asking for "honest opinions" Rosiee went on to detail her 10 commandments which included directives for her man to have "no female friends", "no social media" and only single male mates because anyone with a partner is not allow. Yikes!

She also says her fella must work at least 50 hours per week, not smoke at all and, on the occasions he's allowed to drink-"2 times a year or less" -he must "not get drunk". Rosiee, clearly not a fan of Playstation, also namechecks the brand as she bans all "game machines". Instead she's opting for a tidy guy who keeps the house "clean at all times" and doesn't invite himself along to social events with her. One more thing, most definitely "no porn", ever.

Suuuuuper reasonable, right?

Since sharing her list earlier in the week Rosiee has been flooded with responses, most of which were raging about her extreme policing of her partner.

“Rosiee” said she was rewriting the list of rules for her husband.

"You should just get a dog," wrote one Facebook punter.

"This is your husband right?" asked another. Adding, "I don't think he agreed to be your slave when you married him."

"I have guy friends that are married," wrote one woman. "It's no problem. My boyfriend has great female friends. Again, no problem. If you have mutual respect and true love, you don't need these rules."

Many users, who admittedly appeared not to know Rosiee personally, said her "insecurities" and fears her husband would cheat were clearly the motivations behind creating such a list. And while a straying partner might spell the end of a relationship, so too can obsessive control.

The list was called the “10 Commandments”.

According to therapist, Shannon Thomas people who revel in being manipulative and controlling are "toxic people" and, generally speaking, they gotta go.

"Toxic people have the ability to affect all areas of our lives, and we are often blind to this," Thomas told whimn.com.au in an interview earlier this year. "We make excuses for them. We believe and internalise the lies they feed us. And, in turn, that affects how we view ourselves and our worth. Toxic people receive pleasure from taking joy away from the things we once loved, such as work, friendships, hobbies, and even our love for ourselves."

While not asked about this incident specifically, Thomas says if a person is constantly judgmental, obsessively needy, and/or refuses to take responsibility or apologise for their actions then they are probably toxic to those around them.

If in doubt about someone raising red flags, Thomas says, "The best gauge is to see how you feel after interacting with someone-our physical and emotional reactions to people are our best indicators."

Funnily enough, many of Rosiee's post commenters had the same bit of advice for her husband: "Run!"