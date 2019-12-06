Wil Anderson’s emotional on-air farewell

MELBOURNE'S Triple M Hot Breakfast will have a new look for 2020, with Wil Anderson announcing his departure on-air this morning.

Speaking alongside co-hosts Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy, the comedian thanked the "Triple M family" for making him feel included.

Anderson joined the team two years ago to replace comedian Mick Molloy.

Anderson joined the Hot Breakfast team in 2017. Picture: Supplied.

"Two-odd years ago when Ed came to me to ask me to be part of the Hot Breakfast, it was one of the great thrills of my life, to be honest," Anderson said.

"I was such a huge fan of the show coming into it and I will be an even bigger fan leaving it, because today's my last day on the Hot Breakfast."

He went on to describe the "challenge" of filling Mick Molloy's shoes, calling him "one of the greatest comedic talents in the country".

Molloy now hosts Triple M Melbourne's drive show, Kennedy Molloy.

Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy host Triple M’s drive show. Picture: Supplied.

"It was an amazing challenge when I first came in to fill the shoes of Mick Molloy, who is a great hero of mine and one of the greatest comedic and radio talents in the country," Anderson said.

"I was nervous about it, you know, walking into a building where he is so beloved and talking to an audience in Melbourne where he is incredibly beloved.

"But I could not have felt more included here, from top to bottom."

Anderson will continue as host of ABC program Gruen and his podcasts WILOSOPHY and TOFOP.