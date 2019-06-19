WILD CHASE: Yamba man stole SUV, crashed, attacked officer

Yamba man Dean Warburton was arrested and charged following a dangerous police pursuit on the Gold Coast on Monday night, 17th June, 2019.

A YAMBA man who allegedly crashed a stolen car into an electrical box during a chaotic police chase involving a helicopter will remain behind bars after forgoing an application for bail.

Dean Robert Warburton, 25, was arrested on the side of the Gold Coast Highway on Sunday night after being tracked by a helicopter and multiple police cars involved in the chase, according to Queensland Police.

It is alleged Warburton was spotted about 8.30pm running a red light and speeding speed along Stevens St at Labrador in a stolen white Mitsubishi Outlander, registered to a Labrador address. The car was also seen allegedly crossing over to the wrong side of the road at speed.

According to Queensland Police, officers tried to intercept the vehicle but the driver sped off.

PolAir was brought in to assist with tracking the vehicle. The SUV was eventually stopped after police officers deployed tyre spikes on Marine Parade.

But the Mitsubishi with three people inside careened into a nature strip and collided with the power box.

It's alleged Warburton attacked an officer from the dog squad after he left the car.

The officer suffered muscular damage to his chest and was taken to Pindara Private Hospital.

Two women travelling in the vehicle escaped without injury.

Warburton was arrested and taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital due to suspected intoxication.

He was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evasion, disqualified driving, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and burglary.

He was not required to appear when his case was mentioned for the first time in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Warburton did not enter pleas or apply for bail.

The case was adjourned to July 4, when Warburton is due to appear over videolink.