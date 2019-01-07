Menu
Six sheep were killed in an attack by wild dogs at James Creek Rd over the weekend.
Six sheep were killed in an attack by wild dogs at James Creek Rd over the weekend. Contributed
News

Wild dog attacks kills livestock at James Creek

7th Jan 2019 1:30 PM
WILD dogs attacked and killed a number of sheep at a James Creek property on Friday night.

Sharyn Farlow raised the alarm when she discovered the carnage on the family farm.

Some sheep had escaped onto the road.

"Six sheep are dead, another two are missing and eight are wounded,” she said.

"Some had to be euthanased due to their injuries.”

Ms Farlow said this was not the first attack on the property.

"The last one was about 12 months ago where we lost the same number of animals,” she said.

"It's awful because they chase them into the creek nearby and drown them or bog them in the mud.”

Anyone who has lost livestock to wild dogs should contact the Department of Primary Industries on 66401600.

