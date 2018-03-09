Wild dog pack out for the kill

A calf that was killed by wild dogs in Coramba.

THE wild dog problem is worsening in the Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast as the animals become more brazen, according to Coramba resident Eliezer Robinson.

In June last year, Mr Robinson bought a large number of cows and calves, but it wasn't long before he started losing money on his investment when a pack of wild dogs began attacking them each morning, taunting and playing games with the calves.

"We lost 32 calves over the period of a couple of months," he said. "Some of them were 170 kilos."

While it's been quiet on his property for the past two months since shooters either killed or drove them away, MrRobinson said having wild dogs attack your animals was a traumatic experience.

"They've left us alone now for coming on two months but on Christmas Day they were down there killing calves," he said.

"People are thinking the problem will go away, but where I am behind Korora and Sapphire the dogs have been in the forest for a lot of years."

After the wild dog attack on horses in Fortis Creek earlier this month, Mr Robinson said it was important for people to help find a solution to the issue.

"They're getting bigger now, they're hitting horses. It's a wake-up call around here because it's going to happen. It starts with sheep, and then people," he said.

Mr Robinson said he'd always had wild dogs on the property, but the pack taunting his calves were the most brazen dogs he'd seen.

"They don't care, they're only having a bit of fun," he said.

"They were coming here every morning either doing thrill kills or playing with the calves."

Mr Robinson said a decision had to be made about how to properly deal with the issue of wild dogs.

"Sometimes you're got to be cruel to be kind.

"Now they're attacking horses, there is nothing holding them back."