Wild residents saved coastal town

A DECADE after the Wooli community was faced with the possibility of being left to wash into the sea, the art prize their fight spawned is as strong as the dunes.

In 2010 the beachside community of Wooli fought a plan which sought to potentially sacrifice all buildings south of the Bowling club by giving in to the forces of coastal erosion.

Ten years later the community - and their coastline - is as strong as ever and the Wild About Wooli Art Show is once again calling for entrants into their annual competition.

Leone Coper, Convener of the Wooli Artists Gathering said the event was created as a direct response to the threat to the town and as a way to draw attention to the work of its many artistic inhabitants.

Ms Coper said when she first moved into the area she was surprised to see so many people with artistic talent going under the radar and felt they should be recognised.

Those thoughts, along with the existential threat to the community spawned the event which now might be considered a Wooli institution.

And as Ms Coper explained, the name of the event took on a dual meaning.

"We were wild at the idea they were thinking of abandoning the area and we were wild about this place."

"We think Wooli is a paradise and the ArtShow has kept the name ever since."

The 2020 show is being held over the Easter long weekend with opening night on April 10 with drinks and finger food.

There will be a range of regional artists exhibiting in a range of styles including paintings, drawing and print making, textile art, sculpture and ceramics and photography.

Both professional and amateur artists are welcome to submit works and Entry costs $20 which covers up to a maximum of three works per artist. Closing date for entries is April 6 to Wooli Post office or April 8 delivered to the venue. Application forms available at protectwooli.com.au