Wild storm causes large power outage

A tree across a driveway at Clarenza that came down in a wild storm that hit the Grafton area. Photo: Gary Nichols

A WILD storm swept through the Clarence Valley on Monday night as heavy wind and rain battered the area.

Fallen trees littered many streets throughout the Grafton area, which seemed to cop the brunt of the downpours and wind.

The area that affected many people throughout the area was a tree fall near the South Grafton power substation.

The Essential Energy South Grafton Zone Substation provides power to some 6900 homes and businesses in the towns of Grafton, South Grafton and surrounding areas, through seven separate high voltage feeders.

As the storm hit at approximately 7pm, all power supply from the zone substation was isolated as a result of vegetation coming in contact with powerlines caused by the storm that swept through the area. Protection equipment automatically operated, ensuring the safety of the 6900 customers who receive power supply from the zone substation.

“Essential Energy crews responded immediately, securing safety of the site and carried out temporary repairs to get the power back on as quickly as safety would allow.

“Power was progressively restored to majority of customers by 10.30pm,” a spokeswoman said.

“Due to the extent of the damage, our crews continued to work throughout the next day to restore supply to the remaining customers in the Southgate area.

“Essential Energy apologises for the inconvenience and advises the public to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and report to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.”