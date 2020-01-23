Wild waves whip up a frenzy on Clarence coast

Steve Otton took a these wild surf photos Wednesday morning from the lookout at Brooms Head.

Steve Otton took a these wild surf photos Wednesday morning from the lookout at Brooms Head.

WILD WAVES have battered the Clarence Coast as a result of a low-pressure system to the east.

While the Bureau of Meteorology earlier this week said its distance from the shoreline meant it would not be classified as an east-coast low, the system has led to swells of more than four metres across the state.

RELATED: Bureau issues warning for flooding, and wild surf conditions

Yamba’s main exposed beaches were turned into a washing-machine like consistency, with only a few braving the wild conditions.

Brooms Head resident Steve Otton captured these images from the lookout at Brooms Head. The offshore wind created a spectacular sea spray.

Steve Otton took a these wild surf photos Wednesday morning from the lookout at Brooms Head.

While the predicted coastal flooding has not occurred, the Bureau of Meteorology still has a strong wind warning and dangerous surf warning current for the waters south of Byron Bay.

Winds are predicted to reach up to 35 knots offshore late in the evening, blowing from the southwest at 20-25 knots through the day.

Severe thunderstorm hits Grafton: Torrential rain and gale force winds lashed Fitzroy St outside The Daily Examiner office at Grafton during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020.

Seas could increase to four metres offshore south of Yamba, decreasing over the next few days.

While today is predicted to be sunny, rain will return to the coastline, with a chance of showers forecast for Friday.

Steve Otton took a these wild surf photos Wednesday morning from the lookout at Brooms Head.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise tha people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.