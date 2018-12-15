Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather predictions for Saturday, December 15.
Weather predictions for Saturday, December 15. BOM
Weather

Wild weather ahead

by Caitlan Charles
15th Dec 2018 4:18 PM

FOR THE second time this week, the Clarence Valley is likely to be hit with the tail end of a storm sweeping across the east coast of Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology have put out a warning for sever thunderstorms for parts of the Clarence Valley, west of Grafton. However, rain is likely to continue into other parts of the Northern Rivers.

They are predicting heady rainfall, destructive winds and large hailstones.

There have been particularly strong wings blowing in the Clarence Valley today, with Grafton Airport recording 41km/h winds.

Weather is expected to get more extreme throughout the afternoon.

The next warning will be issued by the BOM at 7.15pm.

clarence valley hail rain weather wind
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    A Lasting Impression of Christmas cheer

    A Lasting Impression of Christmas cheer

    News Celebrating Christmas with a little bit of difference

    Grafton desperate for mental health unit: Cansdell

    premium_icon Grafton desperate for mental health unit: Cansdell

    Health Candidate says hospital should include mental health unit

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners