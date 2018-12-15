Wild weather ahead

FOR THE second time this week, the Clarence Valley is likely to be hit with the tail end of a storm sweeping across the east coast of Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology have put out a warning for sever thunderstorms for parts of the Clarence Valley, west of Grafton. However, rain is likely to continue into other parts of the Northern Rivers.

They are predicting heady rainfall, destructive winds and large hailstones.

There have been particularly strong wings blowing in the Clarence Valley today, with Grafton Airport recording 41km/h winds.

Weather is expected to get more extreme throughout the afternoon.

The next warning will be issued by the BOM at 7.15pm.